Crews making progress on Smith Canyon fire in Otero County

OTERO COUNTY – Sunday, crews continue to fight the Smith Canyon fire in Otero County.

The grass fire is located in a rural area, South of Higbee.

The blaze was started Saturday by a lightning strike and reached 100 acres in size.

The Otero County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that crews have the blaze 60 percent contained.

Crews from across the state are assisting in the fight, including air assets.

News 5 will continue to follow the story and provide updates when we learn more.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
