Crews making progress on Smith Canyon fire in Otero County

OTERO COUNTY – Sunday, crews continue to fight the Smith Canyon fire in Otero County.

The grass fire is located in a rural area, South of Higbee.

The blaze was started Saturday by a lightning strike and reached 100 acres in size.

The Otero County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that crews have the blaze 60 percent contained.

#SmithCanyonFire Update: Fire is approximately 60% contained, Fire crews working cold trail and mop up currently, working on hot spots. — Otero County Sheriff – Colorado (@OteroSheriff) June 30, 2019

Crews from across the state are assisting in the fight, including air assets.

News 5 will continue to follow the story and provide updates when we learn more.