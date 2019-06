Photo from overnight at Smith Canyon Fire south of La Junta pic.twitter.com/qpeoEucRRX — Otero County Sheriff – Colorado (@OteroSheriff) June 30, 2019

OTERO COUNTY- Multiple fire crews are battling a 100-acre fire south of Higbee that started Saturday night. The Otero County Sheriff’s Office said as of now, the fire is zero percent contained.

Stick with News5 for the latest updates on this story.