Boulder County puts 9-month moratorium on oil and gas development

BOULDER – Boulder County commissioners on Friday passed a nine-month moratorium on oil and gas development as officials work to update the county’s oil and gas regulations, now that municipalities have more local control when it comes to approving drilling sites under a new state law signed in April.

The moratorium also comes as Crestone Peak Resources, a Denver company, is looking to put more than 100 wells north of Erie, the Denver Post reported .

The moratorium, which will be in effect until March 27, 2020, gives Boulder County staff time “to address public health and safety issues related to oil and gas development operations,” the commissioners said in a news release. The county will hold a public hearing on the issue at 4 p.m. on July 16 at the Boulder County Courthouse.

“It’s our duty and responsibility as county commissioners to do everything we can to fully safeguard the environment and people of Boulder County,” commissioner Elise Jones said in a statement.

Boulder County already has stringent regulations for oil and gas development. No drilling applications have been filed since the regulations went into effect in 2017, but Crestone Peak Resources recently indicated interest, the county said.