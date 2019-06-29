Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Man facing multiple charges after alleged assault on club employee, CSPD officer

COLORADO SPRINGS – Around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, CSPD officers in the area of 00 N. Tejon St. witnessed a fight at a nightclub.

According to CSPD, a suspect and security guard fell through a large, glass front window of the club. Crashing through the window caused severe lacerations to both individuals.

CSPD said the suspect, identified as Daryk Null, had assaulted a different nightclub employee just prior to crashing through the window with the security guard. The first employee that was assaulted suffered a serious injury, according to CSPD.

Null was transported to an area hospital for treatment but continued to be combative and “out of control.” CSPD said that as he was being transferred to a hospital bed, he kicked an officer, which caused a minor injury to the officer’s jaw and neck.

Null was later transported to the Criminal Justice Center and charged with two felony assaults, according to CSPD.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
