Local blood center in need of donations

COLORADO SPRINGS – Summertime means blood drive time and Vitalint, formerly known as Bonfils Blood Center, needs your help.

The need for blood is year round, but vacations and summer activities keep donors away this time of year.

”We need all types of blood. Obviously, O negative, all O blood types, we need quite a bit more of, but all blood types are needed all the time.,” said Donor Care Manager, Chris Mollaun.

Vitalint is open seven days a week and walk-ins are welcome at the center, which is located at Austin Bluffs and Academy.

If you donate blood between July 1 and Labor Day, you will be entered to win one of four ATVs.