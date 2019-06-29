Concerns remain over “Robson Arena” in Old North End

COLORADO SPRINGS – Neighbors in Colorado Springs’ Old North End aren’t completely sold on the “Robson Arena” coming to their area.

The arena would provide a home for the CC Tigers hockey team on campus.

At an open house Saturday, the college presented some new images of what the final project will look like. Concerns still remain though when it comes to things like parking.

“Parking is already 100 percent occupied (laughs). People park in my driveway so I can’t get out of my house. The time of the parking is going to be weekend evenings at a time that there are not security people actually giving tickets for parking in the wrong place,” said resident, Nathan Bower.

Another concern that has been raised is keeping the historical feel of the neighborhood.

One resident said she feels the latest images show the arena doesn’t have a historical design.