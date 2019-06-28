Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
U.S. Marshals track down Colorado Springs murder suspect in North Carolina

Christopher Freeman Jr.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Colorado Springs Police Department announced that U.S. Marshals arrested a man suspected of second-degree murder for a homicide in May in the southeast part of the city.

Marshals arrested 31-year-old Christopher Freeman Jr. on June 17, and authorities extradited him back to Colorado Springs on June 26. He is now in custody at the El Paso County jail.

Freeman has been wanted since May 29, when officers found a dead man outside of an apartment complex in the 200 block of N. Murray Blvd. That man was later identified as 46-year-old James Quilter of Colorado Springs.

Freeman was identified as a suspect on June 12, and they cautioned that he should be considered armed and dangerous at that time.

Benjamin Lloyd

Benjamin Lloyd

Digital Executive Producer for KOAA News 5. Email - blloyd@koaa.com Twitter: @Ben_L_Lloyd​
