Summer is peak season for blood needs

COLORADO SPRINGS – Summertime is always a time of higher need for blood banks.

Vitalant, formerly Bon Fils Blood Center, says since school is out there are fewer blood drives to help boost inventory.

While the need for blood donors is year-round, vacations or summer activities keep donors away.

“We need all types of blood. Obviously, O negative, all O blood types, we need quite a bit more of, but all blood types are needed all the time,” said Donor Care Manager Chris Mollaun.

Vitalant is open seven days a week, and will be open on July 4th.

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa is a digital content producer and television producer for News5.
