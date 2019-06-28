Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Springs store sells $3 million winning scratcher

Dale P. bought a winning Colorado Lottery scratch ticket in Colorado Springs.

COLORADO SPRINGS – A woman picked a lucky Colorado Lottery scratcher at a Colorado Springs store.

Dale P. from Lyons picked up a Monumental Money Scratch ticket at a Sinclair store on Wednesday and was blown away to see a $3 million winner.

After crying happy tears, Dale said she was in shock and disbelief. She also said she can’t wait to look for a new house.

