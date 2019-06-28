Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Searchers find body of missing Colorado deputy

Deputy Tayler Esslinger. (Eagle County Sheriff’s Office)

EAGLE – Officials say the body of missing Eagle County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Tayler Esslinger was found Friday in Garfield County.

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office says his body was found in his truck in a rural area of Garfield County. The 26-year-old was last seen on Tuesday, and authorities believe he was heading into the mountains.

No other information, including a cause of death, was released.

Esslinger also worked as a volunteer firefighter in Gypsum.

The Vail Daily reports that cell phone location data last showed Esslinger’s phone in a rural part of western Eagle County around 4 a.m. on Tuesday. Searchers used helicopters to search for Esslinger’s truck and dozens of volunteers helped search on foot or using four-wheelers.

KOAA News5

KOAA News5

More News
Kids gain experience at dog show

Kids gain experience at dog show

7:49 pm
Everything you need to know about Crested Butte’s Wildflower Festival

Everything you need to know about Crested Butte’s Wildflower Festival

7:22 pm
Searchers find body of missing Colorado deputy

Searchers find body of missing Colorado deputy

7:07 pm
Kids gain experience at dog show
Covering Colorado

Kids gain experience at dog show

Everything you need to know about Crested Butte’s Wildflower Festival
Covering Colorado

Everything you need to know about Crested Butte’s Wildflower Festival

Searchers find body of missing Colorado deputy
Covering Colorado

Searchers find body of missing Colorado deputy

Scroll to top
Skip to content