Searchers find body of missing Colorado deputy

EAGLE – Officials say the body of missing Eagle County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Tayler Esslinger was found Friday in Garfield County.

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office says his body was found in his truck in a rural area of Garfield County. The 26-year-old was last seen on Tuesday, and authorities believe he was heading into the mountains.

No other information, including a cause of death, was released.

Esslinger also worked as a volunteer firefighter in Gypsum.

The Vail Daily reports that cell phone location data last showed Esslinger’s phone in a rural part of western Eagle County around 4 a.m. on Tuesday. Searchers used helicopters to search for Esslinger’s truck and dozens of volunteers helped search on foot or using four-wheelers.