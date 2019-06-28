Report shows more millennials dying from drugs, drinking, and suicide

A new report from the Trust for America’s Health and the Well Being Trust shows dramatic increases nationwide in the number of deaths from drinking, drugs, and suicide. According to the study, the numbers are the worst for young adults, or millennials. News 5 looked into what mental health resources are in Colorado Springs to help anyone struggling.

For students on the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs campus, stress is no stranger. “I think there is a lot more pressure with this coming day of age, and the technology, and that need to be successful,” said Gabriella Ennesser, a sophomore at the school. However, Ennesser said they are lucky to have the Wellness Center at their disposal.

Those with UCCS’ Wellness Center said they do see students dealing with depression, anxiety, substance use and abuse, and suicidal ideations. “As stress and demand increases and support and access to resources does not also increase at the same rate, that’s where we see distress and pain,” said UCCS Mental Health Therapist Jesie Steffes. Steffes said in addition to having resources, like those provided at the Wellness Center, a sense of community and belonging is very important for mental health.

Layla Hernandez, the Acute Treatment Unit Manager at AspenPointe, said they do not treat based on trends, but based on the specific person and their situation. “If you get to the right services, if you get to the right providers and they can help teach you those skills before you are in crisis, then you can manage your own crisis,” said Hernandez.

Hernandez also said there’s always room for more resources, but awareness of those resources is where it starts. “So many things that are in place and most of the community just isn’t aware of the availability of these resources,” said Hernandez.

The statistics from the report were gathered from the Centers for Disease Control. You can read through the full report at this link.

If you or anyone you know is struggling, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Additional Resources:

AspenPointe website

UCCS Wellness Center website

https://wellbeingtrust.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/TFAH-2019-YoundAdult-Pain-Brief-FnlRv.pdf?utm_source=STAT+Newsletters&utm_campaign=d90ea217be-MR_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_8cab1d7961-d90ea217be-150444909