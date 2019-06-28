Rafter missing on Rio Grande in Mineral County

MINERAL COUNTY – A section of the Rio Grande River is closed to all boating until further notice after a rafter went missing on Thursday in Mineral County.

Zach Jones, 33 from Creede, was on a raft with two others Thursday afternoon when the raft overturned and he went missing. The other two people who were on the raft are safe.

Searchers looked for him Friday in the water and along the banks.

Thursday was the first day the section of the Rio Grande has been open to the public because of dangerous conditions.