Police say woman was assaulted at Bear Creek Dog Park

COLORADO SPRINGS – Colorado Springs police are warning people to stay vigilant while at parks after a woman reported that she was assaulted while at Bear Creek Dog Park Thursday morning.

The woman told police a white or Hispanic man with a thin build came up from behind and assaulted her while she was on a trail around 7:07 a.m. She had to be taken to the hospital for her injuries. The woman said the man was wearing a white tank top, black sweatpants and a black backpack.

Officers said the suspect ran away because there was another witness in the area. The woman had to be taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Police said they searched the area, but couldn’t find the man.

Police are asking for help in their investigation. Call 719-444-7000 or leave an anonymous tip with Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers by calling 719-634-STOP.

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley is a digital content producer at KOAA News 5. He has worked in southern Colorado since 2016.
