Peggy Fleming to bring back the beauty of figure skating

COLORADO SPRINGS – The 2019 Broadmoor Open is taking place through Saturday, and Olympic champion Peggy Fleming is looking to showcase the art of figure skating.

“This is just the beauty of figure skating,” Fleming said.

The second annual Peggy  Fleming Trophy will be awarded Friday. Eighteen senior men and woman will be competing for the trophy that will go to the skater that can best show off their skills.

“The jumps don’t count as much,” she said.

Instead, the skaters will be judged on how well that execute the jumps, on their creativity and how they cover the ice. Fleming says that they are taking a different take on figure skating right now.

“We’re trying to kind of explore new rules and I want to keep artistry in our sport,” she said. “Our sport has advanced so much technically, but artistically it’s kind of fallen behind.”

The event is Friday starting at 6:15 p.m. at the Broadmoor World Arena. The event is free and open to the public.

The Broadmoor Open runs through Saturday.

Lindsay Sax

Lindsay Sax

Lindsay produces the 6 p.m. newscasts on News 5. She has worked in Southern Colorado since Oct. 2016.
