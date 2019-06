SAGUACHE Co. — A missing hiker has been found dead according to officials.

Search and rescue crews had been searching for Tyler Cline in the area of Kit Carson Peak and Challenger Point, it’s believed he may have been trying to summit the 14ers.

Cline had been missing since Sunday, and his cell phone was believed to have been dead or turned off.

It’s not clear yet exactly where Cline’s body was found or the circumstances involving his death.