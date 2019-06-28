Man arrested after parking garage carjacking

COLORADO SPRINGS – Police have arrested a man after a carjacking in a downtown parking garage.

Police were called to the garage at 100 W. Kiowa before 2 a.m. Friday.

The suspect, Ignacio Medina, was convinced the victim was getting into his vehicle, even though the victim showed Medina her car keys and pointed to her out-of-state plates.

Medina opened the car door and pulled the victim out of her vehicle when she was about to drive away, then punched her and drove off.

Medina hit a parked car and nearly hit a pedestrian when he tried to get away. He eventually got out of the vehicle and tried to run away but was arrested by arriving officers.

Medina’s vehicle, which was the same make, model, and color as the victim’s, was found on a different floor of the garage.

The victim suffered a minor injury.

Police say Medina appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, and was charged with multiple crimes including Robbery.