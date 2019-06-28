Kids gain experience at dog show

COLORADO SPRINGS – The American Kennel Club Dog Show at the Norris Penrose Event Center this weekend gives young trainers a chance to get involved.

Traditionally adults show dogs, but there’s a growing trend of kids and young adults who want to show their furry friends.

“I wanted to do something fun with my dog, and grow with my dog,” said Felicia Ortiz. “I’m new to showing and so, I met some great people and they took me under their wing, and this is where we ended up.”

The Colorado Springs Kennel Club encourages young people to get involved in showing dogs and promotes their shows as family events.

The dog show continues through Sunday.