Father-son duo to tackle Pikes Peak Hill Climb this weekend

The highly anticipated Hill Climb takes place on Pikes Peak this weekend, and one father-son duo are taking on the challenge together.

“Pikes Peak has been in our family forever since 1977,” explained Clint Vahsholtz. “My father he was an 18 time winner so we’ve kind of grown up on the mountain.”

3 generations of Vahsholtz have competed in the hill climb. In fact, Clint’s dad has won his division nearly 20 times and Clints taken home the top prize over 20. Clint is racing again this weekend.

“There’s so many foreign drivers and motorcycle riders that it’s neat to be walking distance from Pikes Peak and have champions like us,” continued Clint.

This Woodland Park family is keeping the legacy alive. “I used to stand on the outside of the start line corner and get sprayed by all the rocks and just loved it,” said Clint’s son Codie Vahsholtz.

Clint’s son Codie has raced for 8 years in the Hill Climb and has 3 standing records, but he says the dream started long before that. “On top of that the amount of fun you get to have with each other,” added Codie. “I guess that tops it all.” Clint says the goal this year is of course to go for the win!

