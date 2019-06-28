Everything you need to know about Crested Butte’s Wildflower Festival

CRESTED BUTTE – Colorado’s wildflowers are in full bloom, and there’s no better place to see the sprawling fields of purple, yellow and red than at Crested Butte’s Wildflower Festival.

Started back in 1986, the Crested Butte Wildflower Festival is a ten day long event dedicated to the preservation and appreciation of wildflowers. The festival includes hikes, tours, workshops and performances all centered around flowers sprawling through the valley.

Events:

There are a multitude of events to choose from during the Wildflower Festival, although many will require registration. Just a few of the many activities to choose from include wildflower guided tours, art and photography workshops, culinary classes, garden tours, and bird & butterfly spotting.

Click here to register but hurry, as many activities like the guided hikes and wildflower tours are already full.

Hiking and Biking:

If you’re craving some exercise, Crested Butte has several trail options that will give you amazing views of wildflowers and amazing mountain scenery surrounding the town.

Hiking trails will vary from easy, such as the Brush Creek Trail to the intermediate and advanced like the Gothic Mountain Trail. For a full list of hiking trails in Crested Butte, click here.

Crested Butte is famous for its mountain biking trails which range from easy like the Recreation Path to the much harder Teocalli Trail. For a full list of biking trails, click here.

Camping:

There are many camping options around Crested Butte, ranging from established campgrounds with amenities like fire rings, picnic tables, trashcans, and bathrooms, to dispersed camping in unestablished areas that require more from campers to help keep sites in the condition in which they were found.

For a list of available campsites and pricing, click here.

Events Through The Summer:

The fun won’t just stop when the wildflower festival is done, there are several great events lasting well into the end of the summer. LIVE! From Mount Crested Butte is a free concert series put on by Crested Butte Mountain Resort right at the base of the mountain with free concerts lasting till August 14th.

The 4th of July Celebration, weather permitting, will take place at the base of Mount. Crested Butte and will include concerts, food, and drink for purchase with a firework show against the mountain starting at 9:15 pm.

For a full list of events, check out the Crested Butte’s Mountain Resort event calendar.