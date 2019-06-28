Colorado Springs police looking for missing 81-year-old man

COLORADO SPRINGS – Police are asking people to keep an eye out for a missing man who disappeared from a healthcare facility Thursday night.

Police are trying to bring 81-year-old Richard Hedger back home. He’s about 5’8 and weighs about 145 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes. CSPD said he was wearing jeans and a baseball cap.

He was last seen at Genesis Healthcare at 2719 N. Union Blvd., which is near Union Boulevard and Paseo Road.

If you see Hedger, call Colorado Springs police at 719-444-7000.