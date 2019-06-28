Bake sale benefits homeless pets

COLORADO SPRINGS – Kids participating in a Humane Society Summer Day Camp wrapped up their week with a bake sale.

The Camp Whiskers and Wags graduates are raising money to help homeless and abused pets.

Long-time camper Isabella Morini says it’s the more kids learn the more they want to help. “It’s to help us learn more awareness of taking care of animals better, because some of them are mistreated,” she said.

The Humane Society runs the programs to help kids develop self-esteem and to learn empathy and humanity toward animals.