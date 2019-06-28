Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Man arrested after child prostitution investigation

Mugshot of Tristan. A Woods (CSPD)

COLORADO SPRINGS – Colorado Springs Police arrested an Aurora man after an investigation related to Soliciting for Child Prostitution.

Detectives from CSPD’s Vice and Human Trafficking Unit say a suspect identified as Tristan Woods agreed to exchange money with an underage female for sex.

Officers found Woods at a hotel where he was arrested without incident.

He faces charges of Soliciting for Child Prostitution, Attempted Inducement of Child Prostitution, Attempted Patronizing of a Prostituted Child, and Obscenity.

