Man arrested after child prostitution investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS – Colorado Springs Police arrested an Aurora man after an investigation related to Soliciting for Child Prostitution.

Detectives from CSPD’s Vice and Human Trafficking Unit say a suspect identified as Tristan Woods agreed to exchange money with an underage female for sex.

Officers found Woods at a hotel where he was arrested without incident.

He faces charges of Soliciting for Child Prostitution, Attempted Inducement of Child Prostitution, Attempted Patronizing of a Prostituted Child, and Obscenity.