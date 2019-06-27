Teen uses firework accident to start safety campaign, provide free gear

PUEBLO – A Pueblo teenager has rebuilt his life, and now hopes to help others after suffering a debilitating firework accident.

On the 4th of July 2017, then 15-year-old Aaden Valdez suffered a devastating injury when a firework exploded in his hand.

The explosion left him in the hospital for seven days and caused him to lose four fingers in his left hand and his left eye.

Two years later, he’s not only learned from his mistake, but he wants others to learn from it, too.

“I mainly don’t want anything to happen to other kids,” he said.

“It’s a traumatic experience.”

Firefighters say they see this all to often on the 4th of July.

“The common injuries are eye injuries, skin burns,” explained Erik Duran, the Fire Inspector at Pueblo Fire Department.

“And in the event of illegal exploding fireworks, the loss of limbs – fingers.”

But Valdez is using his hardship as ammunition for his firework safety campaign.

“You can’t let anything hold you back,” he said.

“You just gotta keep moving forward and pushing through it with your head up.”

In the month of June, he raised $3,000 to buy 3,000 safety goggles.

He plans to hand them out for free. He also put together a coloring book with safety tips for kids.

“I got people looking at me and looking up to me,” Valdez proudly noted.

“Just knowing that you know, I’m their role model and knowing that they could actually stay safe and [tell] kids after them and the next generation and just help everybody stay safe.”

His community is also taking notice.

“We’re very proud of Aaden Valdez,” Duran emphasized.

“He’s gone out there and he has taken his tragedy and turned it into something very positive.”

Valdez will be handing out free goggles and coloring books at the following locations:

Fuze Firework Tent located at 4200 Dillion Dr. (Northside Walmart) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2.

Freedom Firework Tent located at 1010 Bonforte Blvd (Belmont Shopping Center) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3.

Below you’ll also find some safety tips courtesy of the Pueblo Fire Department:

-Never leave children unattended with fireworks.

– Have fire extinguishers nearby.

– Follow the fireworks instructions.

– Never light fireworks indoors. Buildings are full of materials that can easily catch fire.

– Do not experiment with homemade fireworks.

– Dispose of fireworks in a metal trash can only after they have been completely extinguished and

soaked with water.

– Obey all local laws and regulations. Do not use illegal fireworks such as M-80’s or quarter sticks.