Suspect in hours-long standoff found dead in home

COLORADO SPRINGS – What started as a man wrecking a stolen car into a telephone pole ended with two home invasions and residents being placed under a shelter-in-place. After the suspect crashed the first stolen car into a telephone pole, he ran away from the scene, broke into a home and stole another car. Witnesses said they saw the man abandon the second stolen car and run down an alley. Officers were able to quickly set up containment around a house they believed the suspect entered on North Wahsatch in the 1700 block.

There was an elderly woman in the house at the time, but she was able to walk out on her own. Officers were able to confirm the suspect was armed with a handgun. The Tactical Unit responded to take over the barricaded suspect situation at that time. Residents within a two block radius were placed under a shelter-in-place and numerous streets were closed for around four hours.

When the Tactical Unit did enter the home around 6:00 p.m., they found the suspect slumped over with what officers say could be a possible gunshot wound. The suspect is now deceased. At this time, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department believe the suspect found in the home was the same individual involved in all of the incidents, and they said there is no current danger to the community.

Investigators are on the scene at the home and while the lockdown for the area has ended, you’ll likely see a large number of police officers at the home through the night. The woman who was in the home is with family members for the night.

Barricaded suspect between Corona and wahsatch on espanola st. pic.twitter.com/ji8YzAIRzg