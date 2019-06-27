Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Search for missing hiker in Saguache County

SAGUACHE Co. — A search operation is underway in Saguache County for a missing hiker.

Tyler Cline’s vehicle was found in the area of Kit Carson Peak and Challenger Point, but he has not been located.

Missing hiker, Tyler Cline

Friends believe Cline was hiking the area Sunday, potentially attempting to summit the 14ers,  but say he never returned and it’s likely his cell phone is either off or has a dead battery.

Multiple search agencies are helping in the search to locate Cline including Chaffee County Search and Rescue and Custer County Search and Rescue.

Anyone who may have seen Cline on or near the trail is asked to call the Chaffee County Sheriff’s office at 719-539-2596.

Monica Gouty

Monica Gouty

Monica Gouty has worked as a news producer for KOAA-TV for 10 years.
More News
Thursday marks 1-year anniversary since start of Spring Fire

Thursday marks 1-year anniversary since start of Spring Fire

11:20 am
Fisher Price recalls 71,000 inclined sleeper accessories

Fisher Price recalls 71,000 inclined sleeper accessories

10:32 am
Search for missing hiker in Saguache County

Search for missing hiker in Saguache County

10:26 am
Thursday marks 1-year anniversary since start of Spring Fire
Covering Colorado

Thursday marks 1-year anniversary since start of Spring Fire

Fisher Price recalls 71,000 inclined sleeper accessories
News

Fisher Price recalls 71,000 inclined sleeper accessories

Search for missing hiker in Saguache County
Covering Colorado

Search for missing hiker in Saguache County

Scroll to top
Skip to content