Search for missing hiker in Saguache County

SAGUACHE Co. — A search operation is underway in Saguache County for a missing hiker.

Tyler Cline’s vehicle was found in the area of Kit Carson Peak and Challenger Point, but he has not been located.

Friends believe Cline was hiking the area Sunday, potentially attempting to summit the 14ers, but say he never returned and it’s likely his cell phone is either off or has a dead battery.

Multiple search agencies are helping in the search to locate Cline including Chaffee County Search and Rescue and Custer County Search and Rescue.

Anyone who may have seen Cline on or near the trail is asked to call the Chaffee County Sheriff’s office at 719-539-2596.