PUEBLO – Patience has paid off for people driving through Pueblo.

After nearly four years, construction on a busy part of I-25 is done.

CDOT had a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday for the work completed on the interstate from Ilex to City Center Drive.

Improvements were made because before this construction, no major upgrades were done on I-25.

The work on this specific part of I-25 cost more than $100,000,000.