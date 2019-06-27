Pueblo police say woman drove wrong way on I-25 during chase

PUEBLO – Pueblo police arrested a woman accused of driving a stolen truck the wrong way on I-25 during a chase early Thursday morning.

It all started around 3 a.m. when an officer spotted a Chevy Silverado driving at Red Creek Springs Road and Pueblo Boulevard that had been reported stolen.

A man jumped from the vehicle and was arrested shortly afterward. However, a woman in the truck drove away. According to another officer, the woman almost hit another car head-on on Hollywood Drive, which caused that officer to stop pursuing the truck.

Another officer spotted it driving north in the southbound lanes of I-25 at Pueblo Boulevard. Police had prepared to use stop sticks to get the truck to stop, but they ended up finding it just north of the Illinois exit.

The woman, who has not yet been named, was found about a block away from the scene. Pueblo Police Captain Tom Rummel tweeted that both the man and the woman had active warrants for their arrest prior to this incident.