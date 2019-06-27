Pueblo PD says red light cameras are working

PUEBLO – Through mid-June, the Pueblo Police Department has handed out more than 300 citations per month for people caught on camera.

If that trend continues, the city will hand out 3,600 tickets in 2019, which would be a significant drop from at least 5,700 tickets handed out per year for the last three years.

Officers say giving out fewer tickets is a good sign.

“I’d like to think that people are learning there is red light cameras there, and that if you run a red light you’ll get a ticket. I am not sure you’d have to ask the drivers that drive through those routes daily but I am guessing that is what it is,” said Sgt. Franklyn Ortega from Pueblo Police Department.

PPD says most of the money collected from tickets goes back to paying for the cameras.