Police charge 12 people, including one teen, in baseball brawl

LAKEWOOD, Colo. – A dozen people have now been cited after a brawl at a youth football game earlier this month.

Lakewood Police were called to youth baseball fields just before noon on June 15 after reports of a large fight between adults during a youth baseball game. When officers arrived they found 15-20 people on the field involved in the fight in some way.

Witnesses at the scene and other community members helped to identify 12 people actively involved in the incident.

Those people, 11 adults and a 16-year-old, have all been cited for Disorderly Conduct and are required to appear in Lakewood Municipal Court.

The individuals cited include:

  • 24-year-old David Anthony Williams of Littleton
  • 55-year- old Ernest Gabriel Vigil of Denver
  • 47-year-old Manuel Miramon Garduno Sr. of Denver
  • 29-year-old Manuel Miramon Garduno Jr. of Denver
  • 26-year-old Darren Jearld Garduno of Denver
  • 29-year-old Danielle Susan McNellis of Denver
  • 29-year-old Ean Jeffrey Vigil of Lakewood
  • 27-year-old Martina Marie Garduno of Denver
  • 30-year-old Melissa Marie Irizarry of Lakewood
  • 29-year-old Maximinio Andrew Marquez of Denver
  • 30-year-old Anaise Ann Amaya of Lakewood.
  • The 16-year-old juvenile suspect involved is not being identified.

The Lakewood Police Department says it is grateful to the community for helping identify those involved.

Police say the fight broke out during a game between teams of 7-year-olds when parents and coaches disagreed with a 13-year-old umpire’s call.

The Bear Creek Junior Sports Association canceled the remaining baseball season for both teams.

