Police caution awareness after woman attacked at Bear Creek Park

COLORADO SPRINGS – Police remind people to be aware of their surroundings when they walk or jog outdoors after a woman was attacked Thursday morning at Bear Creek Park.

Officers were called to the area around 7 a.m. Thursday shortly after the attack and found a female victim at the south end of the park near Beta Loop and Sirius Drive.

She was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

CSPD says an unknown suspect assaulted the victim on a trail from behind and ran from the area after seeing a witness nearby.

The only suspect description available is of a white or Hispanic male with a thin build. He was wearing a white tank top, black sweat pants, and had a black backpack at the time of the attack.

Officers searched the area for the suspect but were not able to find him.

The victim is recovering from her injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at 444-7000.