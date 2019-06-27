Inmate death under investigation at El Paso County jail

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Colorado Springs Police Department will investigate the death of a 57-year-old man at the El Paso County jail early Thursday morning.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, which operates the jail, announced the man died after a “medical episode.”

According to deputies, the man was taken to the medical section for evaluation when they say he became “erratic and self-harming” around 4 a.m. Thursday.

The sheriff’s office said deputies restrained the man when he became unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead at 4:33 a.m. Thursday.

The deputies involved have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is normal policy for the sheriff’s office.

No other details have been released about the man who died.