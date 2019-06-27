Growth continues for downtown Colorado Springs, Pikes Peak Brewing Company to move in

SOUTHERN COLORADO – Get ready for another new business in downtown Colorado Springs.

Pikes Peak Brewing Company is set to open its second location this year as it expands to the Trolley block on South Tejon. It’s joining places like Atomic Cowboy, Denver Biscuit Company, and Streetcar 520 which came to the downtown scene just last year.

Chris Wright, founder & head brewer at Pikes Peak Brewing Company, said, “New beer, new location. We’re super excited.”

His business is about to join one of the hottest areas in the Olympic City.

“I think South Tejon Street in downtown Colorado Springs is the fastest growing portion of downtown.”

What was once a computer shop is now transforming into the company’s second location and first Lager House.

“We want to just bring more to the table and help all of us create a destination for folks to come.”

That seems to be the direction South Tejon and all of downtown Springs is headed toward. Susan Edmondson, CEO of Downtown Partnership, said 27 new street level businesses opened up in 2018.

Edmondson said, “We’re only beginning to see sales tax revenue, but so far this year for downtown sales tax revenue seems to be trending ahead of last year.”

According to the latest State of Downtown report downtown retail, restaurants, and services brought in $439 million in gross sales in 2018.

Edmondson said, “We know when downtown is thriving it’s helping support the rest of the city.”

For businesses, at least in the South Tejon area, there’s a symbiotic relationship. Across the street from the Trolley block is Honey Salon & Spa which opened in October 2017.

Hairstylist Sierra Madden said, “When we first opened up here there was maybe like two restaurants.”

However, things have changed a lot since then.

“Who doesn’t want to come and try the new restaurants around here? So then they see our salon and they want to come check it out too so it’s been great for us. We’ve been getting a lot of traffic.”

As far as Pikes Peak Brewing, Wright says construction will start this summer and the goal is to have it open by the end of this year.

Plans are also in the works to open up a Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar downtown.