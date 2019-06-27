Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Dogs show off for AKC show in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS – Thousands of dogs are strutting their stuff this weekend in Colorado Springs.

The American Kennel Club kicked off Thursday, sponsored by the Colorado Springs Kennel Club.

More than 1,100 entries will fill the Norris Penrose Event Center through Sunday, and it’s free for anyone who wants to watch.

“We’d love to have people come. They can visit, watch the people grooming their dogs, taking care of their dogs, and if you’re interested in a dog, you’ll be able to talk to breeders,” said Cora Pizzitola from the Colorado Springs Kennel Club.

The event is back in the Springs after several years in Pueblo. It’s expected to bring about $1 million to the city’s economy.

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa is a digital content producer and television producer for News5.
More News
Police caution awareness after woman attacked at Bear Creek Park

Police caution awareness after woman attacked at Bear Creek Park

10:27 pm
Growth continues for downtown Colorado Springs, Pikes Peak Brewing Company to move in

Growth continues for downtown Colorado Springs, Pikes Peak Brewing Company to move in

9:56 pm
Pueblo PD says red light cameras are working

Pueblo PD says red light cameras are working

9:43 pm
Police caution awareness after woman attacked at Bear Creek Park
Covering Colorado

Police caution awareness after woman attacked at Bear Creek Park

Growth continues for downtown Colorado Springs, Pikes Peak Brewing Company to move in
Covering Colorado

Growth continues for downtown Colorado Springs, Pikes Peak Brewing Company to move in

Pueblo PD says red light cameras are working
Covering Colorado

Pueblo PD says red light cameras are working

Scroll to top
Skip to content