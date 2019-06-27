Dogs show off for AKC show in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS – Thousands of dogs are strutting their stuff this weekend in Colorado Springs.

The American Kennel Club kicked off Thursday, sponsored by the Colorado Springs Kennel Club.

More than 1,100 entries will fill the Norris Penrose Event Center through Sunday, and it’s free for anyone who wants to watch.

“We’d love to have people come. They can visit, watch the people grooming their dogs, taking care of their dogs, and if you’re interested in a dog, you’ll be able to talk to breeders,” said Cora Pizzitola from the Colorado Springs Kennel Club.

The event is back in the Springs after several years in Pueblo. It’s expected to bring about $1 million to the city’s economy.