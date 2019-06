COLORADO SPRINGS – Springs police are asking the community to keep an eye out for 33-year-old Gabriel Valencia, who’s considered at-risk.

Police said Valencia’s family hasn’t heard from him since June 7. They also say he’s missed important doctors appointments.

CSPD said he’s lived in Colorado Springs for the last three to four months, and he last told his family that he was staying with people he met in town.

If you’ve seen Valencia, call CSPD right away at 719-444-7000.