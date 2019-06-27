Chase leads to arrests for Pueblo truck theft

PUEBLO – Pueblo Police arrested two people early Thursday morning for a vehicle theft that took place earlier in the week.

Around 3 a.m. an officer on patrol saw a truck matching the description of a stolen 2003 Chevrolet Silverado parked at the Loaf ‘N Jug at 1104 S. Pueblo Blvd.

The officer saw a man, later identified as Aaron Romero, 24, get out on the driver’s side and walk toward the front doors of the store while a woman later identified as Alicia Montour, 31, sat in the passenger seat.

While the officer was confirming the license plate on the truck Romero abruptly ran back to the truck and tried to get in, but the officer stopped him and Romero ran from the officer.

The officer arrested Romero after a brief foot chase. During that chase, Montour moved to the driver’s seat and sped from the parking lot.

As more officers arrived in the area, one saw the truck drive south on Hollywood Drive then east on W. Pueblo Blvd. The officer tried to stop the truck as it approached S. Prairie Ave. but Montour drove into oncoming traffic.

The officer stopped his pursuit because of Montour’s reckless driving.

Montour eventually entered I-25, headed north in the southbound lanes.

Officers were able to position themselves north of Montour and control traffic to prevent a head-on collision. The truck eventually stopped when it ran out of fuel. Montour got out of the truck while it was still moving, causing it to crash into a fence.

Montour ran from the scene but another responding officer caught her in the 2400 block fo S. Evans Ave.

Romero was booked on charges including first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft, first-degree criminal trespass, and resisting arrest.

Montour’s charges include vehicular eluding, reckless driving, and hit and run. She also had an outstanding felony warrant for her arrest.