Birthday party planned for Cheyenne Mountain Zoo elephant

CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN ZOO – A birthday party is planned on Sunday to celebrate the good health of one of the oldest living African elephants in the country.

Missy came to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo about three years ago.

At 50 she’s about 12 years older than most elephants live, and zookeepers say she’s not showing any signs of slowing down.

“She is super energetic, super food motivated. She’s always the first lady out in this yard when there’s food out there. She’s always happy to come up here and have people feed her,” said lead elephant keeper Ilana Cobbin.

Sunday’s party runs from 10 a.m. to Noon. It will include special activities and a big cake for the birthday girl made up of all her favorite snacks.