ACLU files suit against Teller County Sheriff for ICE agreement

Teller County Sheriff, Jason Mikesell is facing another lawsuit from the ACLU of Colorado. “This is a suit by half a dozen taxpayers in Teller County who object to their tax funds being used, being diverted, they say from their intended purpose,” said ACLU of Colorado, Legal Director, Mark Silverstein. The suit challenges the sheriff on policies related to immigration enforcement.

The legal challenge questions an agreement made with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). “There’s no authority for a Colorado Sheriff to sign this kind of agreement with ICE.”

It also challenges practices for arresting and holding people suspected, but not confirmed as illegal immigrants. The suit cites a new Colorado law passed this year by the legislature and signed just weeks ago by Governor Jared Polis. “This new Colorado statute expressly forbids Sheriff’s and other law enforcement officers from arresting or detaining people because of these purported violations of federal immigration law,” said Silverstein.

The Teller County Sheriff’s Office just received notice of the filing today. They say they are reviewing the brief.

A copy of the suit can be viewed by clicking here.