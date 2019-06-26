WATCH: Betsy DeVos speaks at school choice event in Colorado Springs

Betsy DeVos visits Colorado Springs WATCH LIVE: U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos is expected to speak at James Irwin Charter School as part of a anniversary celebration for Parents Challenge a local school choice organization. https://bit.ly/2J72lpl 由 KOAA 5 发布于 2019年6月26日周三

COLORADO SPRINGS – U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos is in southern Colorado Wednesday to speak at an anniversary celebration for a school choice organization.

DeVos is scheduled to speak at James Irwin Charter School at noon as part of the 20th Anniversary Celebration for Parents Challenge. She will also participate in a panel discussion titled “Why Choice Matters.”

Parents Challenge is an organization devoted to encouraging school choice in the Colorado Springs area. DeVos has been an advocate for school choice and charter schools during her time as Secretary of Education.

The Pikes Peak Education Association issued a statement before the event, calling her appearance at the event part of her “corporatization of our public schools.”