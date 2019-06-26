Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Two dead after separate accidents at Curecanti National Recreation Area

Blue Mesa Reservoir
File photo of the Blue Mesa Reservoir (National Park Service)

GUNNISON – The National Park Service said two people died last Friday in separate accidents on the Gunnison River and the Blue Mesa Reservoir.

Park rangers said it started in the morning when they received a call about a paddleboarder that fell into the Gunnison River and was caught in a tree that was underwater.

Rescuers pulled the 31-year-old woman from the water and rushed her to Gunnison Valley Hospital before she was flown to Grand Junction, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Another victim, a 65-year-old woman, died in a kayak accident on the east end of Blue Mesa Reservoir. Both incidents remain under investigation, and their names have not yet been released.

The National Park Service, which operates the Curecanti National Recreation Area, has closed the Gunnison River between Riverway and Beaver Creek for paddleboards, innertubes and other similar flotation devices because of recent incidents.

Rangers said they also want to remind visitors that the water is cold and they should watch for debris in the water.

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley is a digital content producer at KOAA News 5. He has worked in southern Colorado since 2016.
More News
Two dead after separate accidents at Curecanti National Recreation Area

Two dead after separate accidents at Curecanti National Recreation Area

1:06 pm
Flying W Ranch to celebrate ground breaking

Flying W Ranch to celebrate ground breaking

1:02 pm
WATCH: Betsy DeVos speaks at school choice event in Colorado Springs

WATCH: Betsy DeVos speaks at school choice event in Colorado Springs

12:09 pm
Two dead after separate accidents at Curecanti National Recreation Area
Covering Colorado

Two dead after separate accidents at Curecanti National Recreation Area

Flying W Ranch to celebrate ground breaking
Covering Colorado

Flying W Ranch to celebrate ground breaking

WATCH: Betsy DeVos speaks at school choice event in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

WATCH: Betsy DeVos speaks at school choice event in Colorado Springs

Scroll to top
Skip to content