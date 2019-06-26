Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Summer snow in the high country means more mountain bikers in Southern Colorado

SOUTHERN COLORADO – If you’ve been out hitting the trails in Southern Colorado, you may be noticing more mountain bikers than normal.

The increased numbers are due in part to population growth, but more bikers from around the state are riding in Southern Colorado because many popular biking places in the mountains are still covered in snow.

The increased traffic means a boost in business for local shops and they’re encouraging all riders to share the trails.

“For the time being, until the trails dry out up in Summit County it’s definitely a little more crowded than usual out on the trails. So certainly, it’s good to have good trail etiquette and make sure you’re making your presence known,” said Nic Ponsor, Owner of Criterium Bicycles.

There is also a growing number of apps that give mountain bikers options for rides. Locally, there has been a lot of work over the last couple of years to upgrade mountain biking options.

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
