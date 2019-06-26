Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Remember, fireworks are illegal in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS – We have a firm but friendly reminder for you about fireworks in Colorado Springs.

While the Fourth of July is fast approaching and the fire risk is reduced because of recent rains, fireworks are still not allowed in the city.

You might see some fireworks being sold, but they’re not in the city limits.

”Fireworks are both illegal to possess or purchase in the city. So the kiosks you see that are selling fireworks are actually not in the city proper, they’re usually in a small portion of the county,” said Lt. Jim Sokolik with CSPD.

Patrols will be out looking for violators around the holiday.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
