Police say brother shot sister in murder-suicide at UCHealth Memorial

COLORADO SPRINGS – Wednesday, police identified the victim and suspect in the murder-suicide at UCHealth Memorial over the weekend.

According to authorities, 74-year-old Victoria Ocheretinsky was a patient at the hospital when she was shot and killed.

The suspect was identified as 72-year-old Yuzef Ocheretinsky of El Paso County. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound prior to police arriving.

Police said their investigation revealed the two were siblings.

This is the eighth homicide in Colorado Springs this year.