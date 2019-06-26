Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Police say brother shot sister in murder-suicide at UCHealth Memorial

COLORADO SPRINGS – Wednesday, police identified the victim and suspect in the murder-suicide at UCHealth Memorial over the weekend.

According to authorities, 74-year-old Victoria Ocheretinsky was a patient at the hospital when she was shot and killed.

The suspect was identified as 72-year-old Yuzef Ocheretinsky of El Paso County. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound prior to police arriving.

Police said their investigation revealed the two were siblings.

This is the eighth homicide in Colorado Springs this year.

 

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
