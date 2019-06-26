Flying W Ranch to celebrate ground breaking

COLORADO SPRINGS — It has been 7 years since the Flying W Ranch was destroyed in the Waldo Canyon fire and at last they will be celebrating a ground breaking at the renewed site.

The ceremony will be held Saturday, June 29th from 5:30p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Flying W Ranch located at 3330 Chuckwagon Road in Colorado Springs.

There will be a dinner held at 5:00 p.m. followed by a presentation and then a show by the Flying W Wranglers that will take place between 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

The Flying W Ranch was a long-time staple in Colorado Springs and a place to enjoy our region’s western heritage with chuckwagon dinners and performances by the Flying W Wranglers on a regular basis.

That all changed in June, 2012 when the Waldo Canyon fire took a drastic turn burning into the west side of Colorado Springs destroying hundreds of homes as well as the Flying W property.