Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Flying W Ranch to celebrate ground breaking

COLORADO SPRINGS — It has been 7 years since the Flying W Ranch was destroyed in the Waldo Canyon fire and at last they will be celebrating a ground breaking at the renewed site.

The ceremony will be held Saturday, June 29th from 5:30p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Flying W Ranch located at 3330 Chuckwagon Road in Colorado Springs.

There will be a dinner held at 5:00 p.m. followed by a presentation and then a show by the Flying W Wranglers that will take place between 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

The Flying W Ranch was a long-time staple in Colorado Springs and a place to enjoy our region’s western heritage with chuckwagon dinners and performances by the Flying W Wranglers on a regular basis.

Courtesy: Flying W Ranch

That all changed in June, 2012 when the Waldo Canyon fire took a drastic turn burning into the west side of Colorado Springs destroying hundreds of homes as well as the Flying W property.

 

Monica Gouty

Monica Gouty

Monica Gouty has worked as a news producer for KOAA-TV for 10 years.
More News
Flying W Ranch to celebrate ground breaking

Flying W Ranch to celebrate ground breaking

1:02 pm
WATCH: Betsy DeVos speaks at school choice event in Colorado Springs

WATCH: Betsy DeVos speaks at school choice event in Colorado Springs

12:09 pm
Sexually violent predator moves to Colorado Springs

Sexually violent predator moves to Colorado Springs

10:55 am
Flying W Ranch to celebrate ground breaking
Covering Colorado

Flying W Ranch to celebrate ground breaking

WATCH: Betsy DeVos speaks at school choice event in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

WATCH: Betsy DeVos speaks at school choice event in Colorado Springs

Sexually violent predator moves to Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Sexually violent predator moves to Colorado Springs

Scroll to top
Skip to content