First of two Democratic primary debates tonight at 7 p.m. on NBC

MIAMI – Tonight NBC News will host the first of two debates featuring the large field of Democratic Party candidates looking to challenge President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Tonight’s debate starts at 7 p.m. (Mountain) on KOAA-TV and MSNBC. You can also watch the event on KOAA.com and the News5 App.

The 20 candidates who made the cut for the first Democratic Presidential Primary Debate have been divided into two groups.

The debate will air in two parts on Wednesday, June 26, and Thursday, June 27 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Miami.

Candidates appearing on night one are:

Sen. Cory Booker (NJ)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (MA)

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (TX)

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (MN)

Former Rep. John Delaney (MD)

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (HI)

Former Housing Secretary Julian Castro

Rep. Tim Ryan (OH)

Mayor Bill de Blasio (New York)

Gov. Jay Inslee (WA)

The second debate starts at 7 p.m. (Mountain) Thursday on KOAA-TV and MSNBC.

Candidates appearing on night two are:

Sen. Bernie Sanders (VT)

Sen. Kamala Harris (CA)

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Mayor Pete Buttigieg (South Bend, IN)

Sen. Michael Bennet (CO)

Author Marianne Williamson

Rep. Eric Swalwell (CA)

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (NY)

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang

Former Gov. John Hickenlooper (CO)

NBC News determined the matchups by randomly drawing the candidates’ names, then assigning each group to one of the debate nights.

The drawing took place at NBC News headquarters at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York. One representative from each qualifying campaign was invited to attend the drawing along with DNC officials.