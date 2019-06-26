Community wants 4 high school system in Pueblo

PUEBLO – A survey from Pueblo City Schools shows that Pueblo wants a four high school system.

Even though only five percent of the almost 38,000 surveys were sent back, they showed that the people want a four high school bond question for November.

“We have listened to the community. We have done the hard work of getting information out there and getting information back from the community. We know the need is very clear,” said School Board President, Barb Clementi.

The next step is letting the County Clerk formally know if there will be a ballot question for November.