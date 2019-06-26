Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Community wants 4 high school system in Pueblo

PUEBLO – A survey from Pueblo City Schools shows that Pueblo wants a four high school system.

Even though only five percent of the almost 38,000 surveys were sent back, they showed that the people want a four high school bond question for November.

“We have listened to the community. We have done the hard work of getting information out there and getting information back from the community. We know the need is very clear,” said School Board President, Barb Clementi.

The next step is letting the County Clerk formally know if there will be a ballot question for November.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
More News
Community wants 4 high school system in Pueblo

Community wants 4 high school system in Pueblo

7:06 pm
Meth busts leads to record-breaking arrests

Meth busts leads to record-breaking arrests

6:57 pm
First of two Democratic primary debates tonight at 7 p.m. on NBC

First of two Democratic primary debates tonight at 7 p.m. on NBC

6:45 pm
Community wants 4 high school system in Pueblo
Covering Colorado

Community wants 4 high school system in Pueblo

Meth busts leads to record-breaking arrests
Covering Colorado

Meth busts leads to record-breaking arrests

First of two Democratic primary debates tonight at 7 p.m. on NBC
Covering Colorado

First of two Democratic primary debates tonight at 7 p.m. on NBC

Scroll to top
Skip to content