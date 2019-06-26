Colorado Springs police arrest one after stabbing at bar

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Colorado Springs Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating after a person was stabbed at a bar early Wednesday morning.

Police say a male suspect stabbed another male inside the Peak 31 @ Union Station bar around 12:45 a.m. near Union Boulevard and Van Buren Street.

Police said patrons at the bar detained the suspect, whose name hasn’t been released yet. The victim was taken to the hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

We’ll update this story as we learn more information.