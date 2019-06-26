Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Colorado Springs police arrest one after stabbing at bar

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Colorado Springs Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating after a person was stabbed at a bar early Wednesday morning.

Police say a male suspect stabbed another male inside the Peak 31 @ Union Station bar around 12:45 a.m. near Union Boulevard and Van Buren Street.

Police said patrons at the bar detained the suspect, whose name hasn’t been released yet. The victim was taken to the hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

We’ll update this story as we learn more information.

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley is a digital content producer at KOAA News 5. He has worked in southern Colorado since 2016.
More News
Woman taken into custody, accused of spitting on Eric Trump

Woman taken into custody, accused of spitting on Eric Trump

6:48 am
Big heat today, and we only get hotter from here

Big heat today, and we only get hotter from here

6:11 am
Colorado Springs police arrest one after stabbing at bar

Colorado Springs police arrest one after stabbing at bar

5:49 am
Woman taken into custody, accused of spitting on Eric Trump
News

Woman taken into custody, accused of spitting on Eric Trump

Big heat today, and we only get hotter from here
Weather

Big heat today, and we only get hotter from here

Colorado Springs police arrest one after stabbing at bar
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs police arrest one after stabbing at bar

Scroll to top
Skip to content