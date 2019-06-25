Video shows bear dragging deer off highway near Ridgeway

RIDGEWAY – A video obtained by News 5 shows that we’re never too far from the life and death struggle that most wildlife in Colorado faces every day.

The video, seen below, was taken Tuesday by Dominick Gonzales on a roadway in Southwestern Colorado, near Ridgeway State Park.

**WARNING: Some may find this content to be graphic**

In the video, a bear is seen dragging a deer off the side of the highway.

Mr. Gonzales told News 5 that the car traveling in front of his hit the deer, and then seconds later the bear came out of the trees and began dragging it away. Several people have speculated that the bear was likely chasing the deer before it was hit by the vehicle. From the video, that is impossible to know.