Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Teen with ties to Colorado Springs escapes Lookout Mountain Youth Services facility

Quinn Scaggs
Photo of 17-year-old Quinn Scaggs (Colorado Department of Human Services)

GOLDEN – Law enforcement agencies are trying to locate a ‘violent’ teen offender who escaped from the Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center in Golden.

Quinn Scaggs, 17, was reported missing from his room shortly after midnight Tuesday, according to the Colorado Department of Human Services.

Colorado Springs police considered Scaggs to be dangerous when he was wanted in connection to a burglary in 2018. It’s not clear if he is trying to return to Colorado Springs.

Officials said Scaggs removed the window from his room on the ground floor and then used bed sheets tied together to get over the facility’s perimeter fence. Two teens allegedly used similar tactics to escape from the facility last month.

Golden police, Boulder police and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office all responded to assist in searching for Scaggs but were unable to locate him.
Scaggs is described as a white male, 6 ft. 2 in. tall and 160 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. He has a tattoo reading “Loyalty” above his right eyebrow.
Anyone with information on Scaggs’ whereabouts should call 911.
KMGH - Denver7

KMGH - Denver7

More News
Teen with ties to Colorado Springs escapes Lookout Mountain Youth Services facility

Teen with ties to Colorado Springs escapes Lookout Mountain Youth Services facility

9:07 am
New Tennessee law allows people to obtain concealed carry permit online

New Tennessee law allows people to obtain concealed carry permit online

8:43 am
Chicago police release videos in Smollett investigation

Chicago police release videos in Smollett investigation

8:22 am
Teen with ties to Colorado Springs escapes Lookout Mountain Youth Services facility
Covering Colorado

Teen with ties to Colorado Springs escapes Lookout Mountain Youth Services facility

New Tennessee law allows people to obtain concealed carry permit online
News

New Tennessee law allows people to obtain concealed carry permit online

Chicago police release videos in Smollett investigation
News

Chicago police release videos in Smollett investigation

Scroll to top
Skip to content