Teen with ties to Colorado Springs escapes Lookout Mountain Youth Services facility

GOLDEN – Law enforcement agencies are trying to locate a ‘violent’ teen offender who escaped from the Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center in Golden.

Quinn Scaggs, 17, was reported missing from his room shortly after midnight Tuesday, according to the Colorado Department of Human Services.

Colorado Springs police considered Scaggs to be dangerous when he was wanted in connection to a burglary in 2018. It’s not clear if he is trying to return to Colorado Springs.

Officials said Scaggs removed the window from his room on the ground floor and then used bed sheets tied together to get over the facility’s perimeter fence. Two teens allegedly used similar tactics to escape from the facility last month.