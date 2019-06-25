Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to visit Colorado Springs Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS – Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos is scheduled to visit Colorado Springs Wednesday at an event highlighting school choice.

DeVos will speak at James Irwin Charter School at noon as part of the 20th Anniversary Celebration for Parents Challenge. She will also participate in a panel discussion titled “Why Choice Matters.”

Parents Challenge is an organization devoted to encouraging school choice in the Colorado Springs area.

Protests are also expected at the event. DeVos has been a controversial figure in the Trump Administration and has drawn protests over her positions encouraging school choice, and most recently, a budget proposal from the Department of Education to cut almost $18 million in funding to the Special Olympics. That proposal was later withdrawn by President Trump.

