Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to visit Colorado Springs Wednesday

Betsy DeVos
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos attends a federalism event with governors in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

COLORADO SPRINGS – Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos is scheduled to visit Colorado Springs Wednesday at an event highlighting school choice.

DeVos will speak at James Irwin Charter School at noon as part of the 20th Anniversary Celebration for Parents Challenge. She will also participate in a panel discussion titled “Why Choice Matters.”

Parents Challenge is an organization devoted to encouraging school choice in the Colorado Springs area.

Protests are also expected at the event. DeVos has been a controversial figure in the Trump Administration and has drawn protests over her positions encouraging school choice, and most recently, a budget proposal from the Department of Education to cut almost $18 million in funding to the Special Olympics. That proposal was later withdrawn by President Trump.

News5 will attend the event and provide coverage throughout the day on KOAA-TV and online at koaa.com.

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley is a digital content producer at KOAA News 5. He has worked in southern Colorado since 2016.
More News
CSPD discusses “Slow Down Colorado Springs” program

CSPD discusses “Slow Down Colorado Springs” program

1:45 pm
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to visit Colorado Springs Wednesday

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to visit Colorado Springs Wednesday

1:23 pm
Acting Customs and Border Protection commissioner to step down

Acting Customs and Border Protection commissioner to step down

12:54 pm
CSPD discusses “Slow Down Colorado Springs” program
Covering Colorado

CSPD discusses “Slow Down Colorado Springs” program

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to visit Colorado Springs Wednesday
Covering Colorado

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to visit Colorado Springs Wednesday

Acting Customs and Border Protection commissioner to step down
News

Acting Customs and Border Protection commissioner to step down

Scroll to top
Skip to content