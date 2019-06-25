Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Police investigating fatal shooting in Pueblo

PUEBLO – Pueblo police confirmed to News5 that they are investigating a fatal shooting on the city’s east side early Tuesday morning.

Police said the victim is a male. Pueblo police tell News5 they responded to the incident around 4 a.m. in the 1000 block of E. 11th Street, which is north of Hudson and E. 8th Street after neighbors found a body in the street.

Neighbors say they heard a popping sound and saw a white truck and a black car leave the scene in different directions around 2 a.m.

We’re told that police are still working to identify the victim.

This is a developing story we will update this story as we learn more information.

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley is a digital content producer at KOAA News 5. He has worked in southern Colorado since 2016.
